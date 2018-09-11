  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no surprise that Denver Broncos fans want a Phillip Lindsay jersey. But there is a glitch– authentic #30 jerseys are on a rush but still won’t be available until next month.

philip lindsay jerseys 10pkg transfer frame 1228 Why Youll Have To Wait To Get A Broncos Rookie Phillip Lindsay Jersey

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos’ rookie running back on Tuesday was nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors following his record-setting performance in Sunday’s season-opening victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

broncos seahawks 9221 Why Youll Have To Wait To Get A Broncos Rookie Phillip Lindsay Jersey

Phillip Lindsay (credit: Evan Semón/CBS4)

Lindsay went to Denver’s South High School before he played for the CU Buffs in Boulder.

phillip lindsay jerseys 6vo frame 358 Why Youll Have To Wait To Get A Broncos Rookie Phillip Lindsay Jersey

(credit: CBS)

The only way to get a jersey with his name on the back is to buy a customized jersey with his name and number.

philip lindsay jerseys 10pkg transfer frame 1962 Why Youll Have To Wait To Get A Broncos Rookie Phillip Lindsay Jersey

(credit: CBS)

“I think everyone is even more invested in him than some other rookie making plays,” said Broncos fan Brook Barons.

philip lindsay jerseys 10pkg transfer frame 1536 Why Youll Have To Wait To Get A Broncos Rookie Phillip Lindsay Jersey

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos say they called Nike to rush authentic Lindsay jerseys into stores but they won’t be available until the Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s