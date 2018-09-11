DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no surprise that Denver Broncos fans want a Phillip Lindsay jersey. But there is a glitch– authentic #30 jerseys are on a rush but still won’t be available until next month.

The Broncos’ rookie running back on Tuesday was nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors following his record-setting performance in Sunday’s season-opening victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Lindsay went to Denver’s South High School before he played for the CU Buffs in Boulder.

The only way to get a jersey with his name on the back is to buy a customized jersey with his name and number.

“I think everyone is even more invested in him than some other rookie making plays,” said Broncos fan Brook Barons.

The Broncos say they called Nike to rush authentic Lindsay jerseys into stores but they won’t be available until the Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 1.