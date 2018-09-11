  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera

Despite a build up of high based wind producing clouds the sunshine at Denver International Airport held out long enough on Tuesday to get the thermometer to break the long standing record high for the day.

mx1 library cam Denver Breaks 67 Year Old Record

The old record was 92° set in 1951. With our September heatwave in full force DIA hit 93° at 12:52 pm.

extra4 Denver Breaks 67 Year Old Record

This on the heels of a record tying high of 93° on Monday. It is still looking like we will tie or get close to record each day through Friday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

