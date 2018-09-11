BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After a spectacular performance during the Buffaloes game against Nebraska over the weekend, CU wide receiver Laviska Shenault, Jr. has won a top weekly award given out in college football.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award selected Shenault as its Player of the Week.

Shenault, a sophomore, caught the game-winning touchdown pass and ran for a score out of the wildcat in Colorado’s 33-28 win on Saturday in Lincoln.

The award committee used the following description to explain their reasoning for selecting Shenault:

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers renewed a long-time rivalry on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The sophomore wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas caught a 40-yard touchdown pass with 1:06 left in the game that proved to be the winning score and gave Colorado the 33-28 win on the road against the Power 5 opponent. Shenault had 10 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown, and he also had one rushing touchdown. Shenault picked up key first downs on 4th-&-1 and 4th-&-2. The Buffaloes came back from deficits of 21-14 and 28-20 to collect the victory. In two games, Shenault now has 21 receptions for 388 yards, the second-most receiving yards in back-to-back games in University of Colorado history.

Shenault is a former three-star recruit from Texas who caught seven passes for 168 yards last season as a freshman. At 24 yards per catch, he showed big-play potential. That potential is now being realized now in a big way.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, the Buffaloes might have one of the best players in college football.

