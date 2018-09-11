DENVER (CBS4) – No one on the Broncos roster suffered any major injuries during Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Coach Vance Joseph was pleased to report on Monday that there were no problems, health-wise, with the team currently.

“Injuries-wise, we’re lucky. We’re clean. We came out of the game with nothing — so again, very, very fortunate. Very lucky to be injury-free out of a physical football game,” Joseph said.

The Broncos will take on the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS4.