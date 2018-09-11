  • CBS4On Air

Children's Hospital Colorado, Denver Broncos, Family Feud

DENVER (CBS4) – On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos spent time off the field to come together for kids battling serious illnesses.

broncos family feud 6vo transfer frame 0 Broncos, Cheerleaders Play Family Feud At Childrens Hospital Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Players and cheerleaders teamed up with employees at Children’s Hospital Colorado to play Family Feud.

The game tested everyone’s Broncos and kid knowledge. Brandon McManus says it’s always been his dream to play the game, but playing the game for the kids is better than the real thing.

broncos family feud 6vo transfer frame 381 Broncos, Cheerleaders Play Family Feud At Childrens Hospital Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“Their faces light up, you know? It’s more impactful for us than it is for them you know, seeing their favorite Broncos players. Anytime we can come out here and tell the kids we care about the community that we play in, it really helps us and makes us feel good,” McManus, the team’s place kicker, said.

This is the second year the hospital has hosted the event.

