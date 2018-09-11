DENVER (CBS4) – On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos spent time off the field to come together for kids battling serious illnesses.

Players and cheerleaders teamed up with employees at Children’s Hospital Colorado to play Family Feud.

The game tested everyone’s Broncos and kid knowledge. Brandon McManus says it’s always been his dream to play the game, but playing the game for the kids is better than the real thing.

“Their faces light up, you know? It’s more impactful for us than it is for them you know, seeing their favorite Broncos players. Anytime we can come out here and tell the kids we care about the community that we play in, it really helps us and makes us feel good,” McManus, the team’s place kicker, said.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

This is the second year the hospital has hosted the event.