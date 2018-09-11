LIVE VIDEOWatch the 9/11 remembrance ceremonies taking place on the East Coast
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:9/11, 9/11 Attacks, Local TV, Red Rocks, Red Rocks Stair Climb, World Trade Center

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people gathered to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters at the Red Rocks Stair Climb on Tuesday for the 9/11 memorial. It’s been 17 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Participants will march nine laps around the naturally-occurring amphitheater which equals 110 stories of the World Trade Center in New York City.

red rocks stair climb2 The 9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb Is One Of The Largest Memorials In The Country

(credit: CBS)

The stair climb honors the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives in the attacks.

Dozens of fire departments from across Colorado are expected to take part in the climb.

img 2888 copy The 9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb Is One Of The Largest Memorials In The Country

(credit: CBS)

The 9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb is one of the biggest such events in the country. The climb benefits the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support their families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s