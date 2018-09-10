By Matt Kroschel

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Opening day for the ski season is still about two months away, but the race is on to complete a laundry list of major upgrades at Colorado ski resorts — including Winter Park.

The resort is adding $30 million in upgrades including a new gondola, plaza upgrades and tripling their snow making capabilities.

Visitors can see changes just about everywhere they look — the biggest and most expensive is a new gondola.

An army of construction workers are chipping away at a long list of projects.

“There’s going to be that sort of splash of cold water to the face that says things are changing a lot here. It is a new era,” Winter Park Resort Representative Steve Hurlbert said.

After decades with the iconic logo, even that is being overhauled, as the resort and the town come together to revamp their marketing logo and mission, bridging the local community and the resort is a focus.

“With our new brand with conjunction in the town of Winter Park there’s a lot more integration not just with the resort, but we are between the resort in the community. It’s about bringing all of those entities together,” Hurlbert said.

Resort officials say the projects are expected to be finished in time for the fast-approaching opening day of the winter season.

Elsewhere in Colorado, resorts like Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland are also adding new lift towers this summer.

