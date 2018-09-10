Filed Under:Grand County, Local TV, Resort Construction, Resort Upgrades, Skiing, Winter Park Resort

By Matt Kroschel

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Opening day for the ski season is still about two months away, but the race is on to complete a laundry list of major upgrades at Colorado ski resorts — including Winter Park.

winter park preps 6pkg transfer frame 422 Winter Park Among Ski Resorts Spending Big Bucks For Face Lift

(credit: CBS)

The resort is adding $30 million in upgrades including a new gondola, plaza upgrades and tripling their snow making capabilities.

Visitors can see changes just about everywhere they look — the biggest and most expensive is a new gondola.

winter park preps 6pkg transfer frame 782 Winter Park Among Ski Resorts Spending Big Bucks For Face Lift

(credit: CBS)

An army of construction workers are chipping away at a long list of projects.

winter park preps 6pkg transfer frame 272 Winter Park Among Ski Resorts Spending Big Bucks For Face Lift

(credit: CBS)

“There’s going to be that sort of splash of cold water to the face that says things are changing a lot here. It is a new era,” Winter Park Resort Representative Steve Hurlbert said.

winter park Winter Park Among Ski Resorts Spending Big Bucks For Face Lift

(credit: Winter Park)

After decades with the iconic logo, even that is being overhauled, as the resort and the town come together to revamp their marketing logo and mission, bridging the local community and the resort is a focus.

“With our new brand with conjunction in the town of Winter Park there’s a lot more integration not just with the resort, but we are between the resort in the community. It’s about bringing all of those entities together,” Hurlbert said.

winter park preps 6pkg transfer frame 1126 Winter Park Among Ski Resorts Spending Big Bucks For Face Lift

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Steve Hurlbert. (credit: CBS)

 

Resort officials say the projects are expected to be finished in time for the fast-approaching opening day of the winter season.

Elsewhere in Colorado, resorts like Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland are also adding new lift towers this summer.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

