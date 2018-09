WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Less than one year after ground was officially broken on a nearly 500 acre sports park in Windsor, developers have changed course.

The Rocky Mountain Sports Park was touted as the world’s biggest park with 68 sports fields, a 10,000 seat stadium and 200 acres of retail space.

Now, developers will expand the existing Diamond Valley Sports Complex. They say the infrastructure issues are preventing them from going with the original proposal.