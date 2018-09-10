Spring Fire Now 100% Contained 2.5 Months Later

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Spring Fire which spread to Costilla and Huerfano Counties on June 27 is now 100 percent contained.

The fire scorched more than 108,000 acres. Investigators say Jesper Joergensen, of Denmark, was arrested days after the fire started on suspicion of arson. Court documents state he told investigators he was cooking in a fire pit on Tuesday night and believed he put the fire out.

The fire destroyed more than 140 homes.

