  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Costilla County, Huerfano County, Jesper Joergensen, Local TV, Spring Fire, Wildfires

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Spring Fire which spread to Costilla and Huerfano Counties on June 27 is now 100 percent contained.

Spring Fire Now 100% Contained 2.5 Months Later

(credit: InciWeb)

The fire scorched more than 108,000 acres. Investigators say Jesper Joergensen, of Denmark, was arrested days after the fire started on suspicion of arson. Court documents state he told investigators he was cooking in a fire pit on Tuesday night and believed he put the fire out.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 1129 Spring Fire Now 100% Contained 2.5 Months Later

Spring Fire in July (credit: CBS)

RELATED: Spring Fire Story Archive

The fire destroyed more than 140 homes.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s