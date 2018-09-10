DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office participated in a softball tournament over the weekend in memory of the deputies who lost their lives in deadly shootings.

All proceeds raised from the tournament will benefit the families of fallen deputies Zack Parrish, Heath Gumm and Micah Flick.

A total of 17 teams signed up to play in the softball tournament with police officers and sheriff’s deputies from across the country.

“We have officers that are from the New York Police Department out here and from Dallas, all up and down the Front Range. It’s just wonderful to see all the law enforcement agencies coming together, but equally as important is the citizens coming out and supporting us,” said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.