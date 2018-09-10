Wildfires, Colorado Wildfires, 416 fire, durango, silverton, narrow gauge railroad, la plata county
A night shift photo of firefighters working to contain the 416 Fire. (credit: Kyle Miller / Wyoming Interagency Hotshots)

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A civil case filed Monday in District Court alleges the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad started the 416 Fire, which burned 54,129 acres.

416 fire night credit wyoming hotshots Residents, Businesses File Lawsuit Against Railroad Over 416 Fire

The fire was sparked on June 1 north of Durango. The Durango Herald reports the lawsuit alleges the fire started by burning material emitted from a coal engine that travels from Durango to Silverton.

“By filing this lawsuit, Plaintiffs, as guardians of Durango and Silverton history, seek to safeguard the natural beauty of the San Juan National Forest and protect future generations from devastating wildfires that can be avoided through the exercise of due care and diligence,” the lawsuit says, according to the Herald.

The fire burned mostly on U.S. Forest Service Land.

