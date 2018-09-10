Filed Under:Colorado 14ers, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Local TV, Mt. Elbert, The Good Couch

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– A trio of young entrepreneurs have reached their goal of hauling a couch up the tallest mountain in Colorado — Mt. Elbert.

couch summit group photo 1 copy Entrepreneurs Summit Mt. Elbert For Charity Carrying A Couch!

(credit: Nick Reichert, Doyle Vulcani and Lance Harding)

Nick Reichert, Doyle Vulcani and Lance Harding made it to the 14,439 feet summit with the large two-seater on Sunday.

couch summit 1 copy Entrepreneurs Summit Mt. Elbert For Charity Carrying A Couch!

(credit: Nick Reichert, Doyle Vulcani and Lance Harding)

Their goal is to raise a $1 donation for every foot of elevation with the money benefiting the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

good sofa guys da 01 concatenated 164805 frame 28470 Entrepreneurs Summit Mt. Elbert For Charity Carrying A Couch!

(credit: CBS)

The organization which helps Colorado’s homeless is a nonprofit, but ‘The Good Couch’ is a for-profit business with a unique model.

The owners’ goal for Sunday’s fundraiser is to collect nearly $10,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s