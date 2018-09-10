NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– A trio of young entrepreneurs have reached their goal of hauling a couch up the tallest mountain in Colorado — Mt. Elbert.

Nick Reichert, Doyle Vulcani and Lance Harding made it to the 14,439 feet summit with the large two-seater on Sunday.

Their goal is to raise a $1 donation for every foot of elevation with the money benefiting the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

The organization which helps Colorado’s homeless is a nonprofit, but ‘The Good Couch’ is a for-profit business with a unique model.

The owners’ goal for Sunday’s fundraiser is to collect nearly $10,000.