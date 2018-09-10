  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alzheimer's Disease, Frederick Wendover-Kosack, Lakewood, Local TV, Missing Man
Frederick Wendover-Kosack (credit: Lakewood Police)

By Douglas Hoffacker

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are looking for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Frederick Wendover-Kosack, 69, was last seen about 9 a.m. Sunday just off West Colfax Avenue, in the 1400 block of Depew Street.

missing man lakewood Police Ask For Publics Help In Search For Missing Man

Frederick Wendover-Kosack (credit: Lakewood Police)

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-7, 200 pounds with gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Wendover-Kosack uses a walker to get around and is known to carry a pillowcase with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303 980-7300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s