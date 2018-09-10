By Douglas Hoffacker

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are looking for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Frederick Wendover-Kosack, 69, was last seen about 9 a.m. Sunday just off West Colfax Avenue, in the 1400 block of Depew Street.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-7, 200 pounds with gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Wendover-Kosack uses a walker to get around and is known to carry a pillowcase with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303 980-7300.