Kaia Fina (left) and Sera Fina (right) (credit: CBS)

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing endangered alert for an 11-year-old girl believed to be with her non-custodial parent in the Denver metro area.

kaia fina Missing Endangered Alert Issued In Denver Metro Area For California Girl

Kaia Fina (credit: CBS)

Kaia Fina, 11, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt or white tank top and pink pajama pants. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and stands about 5 feet tall. Kaia was reported missing on Sept. 7 by her foster mother in San Clemente, Calif.

sera fina Missing Endangered Alert Issued In Denver Metro Area For California Girl

Sera Fina (credit: CBS)

Investigators believe Kaia is with Sera Fina, 42, who is described as having brown hair and green eyes. The two could be traveling in a 2007 dark blue BMW X3 with a California license plate 7RRY771.

The two could also be with two white huskies.

If you see them or their vehicle you’re asked to call 714-628-7085.

 

