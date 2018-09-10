ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing endangered alert for an 11-year-old girl believed to be with her non-custodial parent in the Denver metro area.

Kaia Fina, 11, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt or white tank top and pink pajama pants. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and stands about 5 feet tall. Kaia was reported missing on Sept. 7 by her foster mother in San Clemente, Calif.

Investigators believe Kaia is with Sera Fina, 42, who is described as having brown hair and green eyes. The two could be traveling in a 2007 dark blue BMW X3 with a California license plate 7RRY771.

The two could also be with two white huskies.

If you see them or their vehicle you’re asked to call 714-628-7085.