By Dave Aguilera

All eyes this week are on Hurricane Florence and the east coast of the U.S.

Monday marks the average peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic. And we are heading into the peak with three hurricanes churning in the Atlantic.

There is Hurricane Helene and Issac which as of this writing are category 1 and 2 storms. Florence however, exploded from a category 1 storm over the weekend to a category 4 storm to start the week. With sustained winds as high as 130 mph!hurricane nutu Latest On Hurricane Heading For The Carolinas

The majority of current computer models, (sometimes called spaghetti models because the tracks look like spaghetti), have the storm making a beeline for the Carolina Coast.

hurricane spaghetti plot nutu Latest On Hurricane Heading For The Carolinas

This places the projected path on the storm and the cone of uncertainty somewhere between Norfolk and Charleston.hurricane2 Latest On Hurricane Heading For The CarolinasFlorence now is the 6th named storm of the year and is tracking northwest and with its current speed is still forecast to reach the North Carolina coast as a major hurricane sometime late Thursday or early Friday.

hurricane3 Latest On Hurricane Heading For The Carolinas

By Friday night Florence will be down to a tropical storm. But, the current forecast has a cold front and high moving into the Northeast part of the nation. This will keep the storm spinning over inland areas for several days so the widespread flooding will not only be on the coast but, several miles inland as well.

extra12 Latest On Hurricane Heading For The Carolinas

 

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

