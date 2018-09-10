BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– An elementary school in Boulder was placed on lockout for a short time Monday afternoon because of a bear in the area.

Flatirons Elementary School located at 1150 7th Street in Boulder was placed on lockout just after 2 p.m. Monday after the bear was spotted nearby. The lockout was lifted just before 3 p.m. when school ended for the day.

Police in Boulder and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were at 755 Clinton where they had located the bear.

Students were released because officials had surrounded the bear in a tree and were hoping the bear would wander off into the woods after sunset.



Additional Information from the Boulder Valley School District:

During a Lockout, students involved in outside activities are brought indoors. Learning and other activities continue as normal. BVSD will provide more information as soon as possible.