DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to search for a man accused of murder in a deadly shooting. Detectives want to talk with Elijah Lucero.

Police say the shooting happened Friday around 8:15 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Bryant Street. A 20-year-old woman was killed.

Lucero was identified as the alleged shooter by witnesses. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Lucero or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.