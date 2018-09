DENVER (CBS4)– People who work in the Denver metro area will likely spend more than a year of their life in traffic.

It’s a trend that is happening across Colorado: drivers are spending more time getting to and from work.

According to educateddriver.org, the daily round trip commute in Denver is about 54 minutes. That’s a little higher than the national average of 52 minutes.

That adds up to 427 days of commuting in a lifetime.

The report looked at 1,000 cities nationwide.