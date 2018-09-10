Filed Under:Body Found, Boulder, Boulder County, Brainard Lake, Ernest Jon Macaulay, Indian Peaks Wilderness, Local TV, Long Lake Trailhead

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Remains discovered by hikers last week in western Boulder County have been identified as a man who went missing seven years ago.

The hikers found what appeared to be a human skull in the Brainard Lake area last Monday. When authorities caught up with the hikers they tried to lead investigators to the exact spot where the skull was — close to Lefthand Reservoir — but couldn’t find it again. lefthand reservoir remains 5vo frame 926 Remains Found By Hikers Are That Of Boulder Man Who Went Missing 7 Years Ago

A more sophisticated search group that included search dogs tried again to the find the skull on Tuesday and were able to locate it along with other remains. They said a photo that the hikers took helped them find the spot.

lefthand reservoir remains 5vo frame 293 Remains Found By Hikers Are That Of Boulder Man Who Went Missing 7 Years Ago

(credit: CBS)

According to the Daily Camera, the Boulder County Coroner determined the remains are that of Ernest Macaulay.

ernest macaulay pic Remains Found By Hikers Are That Of Boulder Man Who Went Missing 7 Years Ago

Ernest “Jon” Macaulay (credit: Boulder Police)

Macaulay, 72, was last seen in late September 7 years ago. His vehicle was found at a trail head in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area.

The coroner is working to determine the cause of death.

