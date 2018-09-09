By Melissa Garcia

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A trio of young entrepreneurs are raising money for charity by hauling a couch up the tallest mountain in Colorado — Mt. Elbert.

Nick Reichert, Doyle Vulcani and Lance Harding were warming up Saturday to haul a large two-seater on an uphill journey Sunday.

The three will trek to 14,439 feet above sea level to the summit. Their goal is to raise a $1 donation for every foot of elevation.

They will donate the money to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

The organization which helps Colorado’s homeless is a nonprofit, but ‘The Good Couch’ is a for-profit business with a unique model.

Reichert, the company’s owner, said that he and his business partners clean, refurbish and resell the used loveseats, sofas and sectionals for an affordable price while helping some Coloradans who cannot afford to buy new furniture.

“We thought it would be a good idea to kind of show people, we can deliver a couch absolutely anywhere,” Reichert told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia. “It’s all about holding it at the right angle… hold it stable, keep walking.”

The company benefits low-income earners, college students and other residents across the metro area. It also gets couches out of people’s homes and into new ones without any pickup or drop-off fees.

“We love giving back to the community, and we think it’s an important thing,” said Lance Harding, one of Reichert’s partners. “This is why we’re in the used couch business, because so many of these couches could be thrown away and could be discarded.”

The owners’ goal for Sunday’s fundraiser is to collect nearly $10,000.

