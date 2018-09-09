Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay scored Denver’s first NFL touchdown of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.
Quarterback Case Keenum passed to Lindsay in the backfield and he sprinted 29 yards for the touchdown in the first quarter, with help from a great block by Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton.
That brought the score to 7-7 against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
It marked the first time in franchise history that an undrafted rookie scored a receiving touchdown in a season opener.
The Broncos signed Lindsey as a rookie free agent out of Colorado after he went undrafted in April.