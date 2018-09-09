  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay scored Denver’s first NFL touchdown of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Case Keenum passed to Lindsay in the backfield and he sprinted 29 yards for the touchdown in the first quarter, with help from a great block by Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

gettyimages 1030008210 WATCH: Phillip Lindsay Scores On 29 Yard Touchdown For Broncos

Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos scores a first quarter touchdown on a reception as cornerback Tre Flowers #37 of the Seattle Seahawks falls to the ground during a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 9, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

That brought the score to 7-7 against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

It marked the first time in franchise history that an undrafted rookie scored a receiving touchdown in a season opener.

The Broncos signed Lindsey as a rookie free agent out of Colorado after he went undrafted in April.

