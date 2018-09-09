DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay scored Denver’s first NFL touchdown of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Looks like the 30 jersey has a little #MileHighMagic left in it.#BeatTheSeahawks pic.twitter.com/v9fzsK9ByC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2018

Quarterback Case Keenum passed to Lindsay in the backfield and he sprinted 29 yards for the touchdown in the first quarter, with help from a great block by Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

That brought the score to 7-7 against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Not to be lost on that TD to Lindsay is the block that Hamilton had down the field to help him get in. Rookie helping rookie. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 9, 2018

It marked the first time in franchise history that an undrafted rookie scored a receiving touchdown in a season opener.

With his 29-yd TD vs. Seattle, Broncos' @I_CU_boy is the first undrafted rookie in team history with a receiving TD in a season opener. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 9, 2018

The Broncos signed Lindsey as a rookie free agent out of Colorado after he went undrafted in April.