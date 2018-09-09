  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Minnesota pleaded guilty to stalking female athletes at the University of Colorado Boulder.

eric bolduan mug Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Stalking CU Female Athletes

Eric Bolduan (credit: Olmsted County, Minn.)

In November of 2017, investigators said Eric Bolduan downloaded pictures of female athletes at CU online. Then he would find similar-looking women on pornography sites and put those images together before emailing them to the victims, their coaches, parents, teammates, etc. In the emails, he would claim the porn women were the athletes.

Bolduan, 43, would reportedly also send vulgar, threatening messages to the women across the country.

Bolduan was arrested Oct. 5 in Rochester, Minn. The FBI took him into custody the next day.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.

