DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert late Saturday night for a black 2014 Kia sedan. They say it was involved in a hit and run near 12th Avenue and Sherman Street.

Investigators say the crash caused serious injuries to at least one person, but further details about how many people were involved have not been released.

The suspect vehicle has a Colorado licence plate DKS-644 and heavy front end damage from a pole. Details about the driver have not been released.

If you see the vehicle or know more about the crash you’re asked to call 720-913-2000.