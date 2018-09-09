  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Football
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cherry Creek High School, Girl Scouts, Gold Award, Greenwood Village, Local TV

By Karen Morfitt

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 17-year-old Girl Scout from Cherry Creek High School has an idea she hopes will change lives and earn her the organization’s Gold Award.

girl scouts help girls 10pkg transfer frame 367 Colorado Girl Scout Develops Feminine Necessity For Girls In India

(credit: CBS)

With the help of some of her classmates, she is getting reusable feminine pads to young girls in developing countries.

On Thursday, Maya Hegde and four of her closest friends threw a party, complete with stacks of fabric on the table and scissors in hand.

girl scouts help girls 10pkg transfer frame 1509 Colorado Girl Scout Develops Feminine Necessity For Girls In India

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Maya Hegde. (credit: CBS)

“It has a big opportunity to make a difference not only in the other countries, but here as well,” Hegde said.

She started hosting “pad parties” with her friends a few months ago as part of a project to earn one of the Girl Scouts highest honors.

girl scouts help girls 10pkg transfer frame 307 Colorado Girl Scout Develops Feminine Necessity For Girls In India

(credit: CBS)

“The Gold Award is a project that an individual Girl Scout does to make their community better,” she said.

While visiting an orphanage in India when she was just 15, she learned many of the young women there miss school because they have little to no access to feminine hygiene products.

“You could see these girls in their room while the rest of their classes were at school. I thought it was really shocking,” Hegde said.

girl scouts help girls 10pkg transfer frame 2349 Colorado Girl Scout Develops Feminine Necessity For Girls In India

(credit: CBS)

She immediately wanted to help and has since developed a pattern for a reusable pad.

With the help of friends, she builds samples to send to overseas.

“I think this is an amazing project,” her friend Lauren said. “It is not really something that comes to mind when I am thinking about doing charity because it is not something that is talked about.”

girl scouts help girls 10pkg transfer frame 2303 Colorado Girl Scout Develops Feminine Necessity For Girls In India

(credit: CBS)

Hegde says whether she earns that badge, she has found the experience rewarding enough.

“Because of this, they will be able to go to school and hopefully get jobs in their future,”

She will have her final presentation in just a couple of weeks where she will find out whether she has earned that Gold Award.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s