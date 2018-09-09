  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Case Keenum, Denver Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders

By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (CBS4) – This isn’t the Denver Broncos offense of last year.

For proof, look no further than the scoring play from Case Keenum to Emmanuel Sanders in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Three things stand out: 1) The quarterback had all day to throw, 2) The quarterback stepped up into the pocket, and 3) The Broncos found the end zone.

gettyimages 1030031300 WATCH: Case Keenum Hits Emmanuel Sanders For 43 Yard Touchdown

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos does a somersault into the end zone with a second quarter touchdown under coverage by cornerback Shaquill Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks during a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sept. 9, 2018. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The result: A 43-yard touchdown, punctuated by a Sanders front flip. Take a look below.

As of publication time, Sanders has collected six catches for 84 yards and the TD. Keenum has completed 12-of-19 passes for 181 yards, two TDs and an interception. The two continue to gel on the field after building tangible chemistry over the offseason and training camp.

“I’ve seen a true connection between Emmanuel and [QB] Case [Keenum], on and off the field,” head coach Vance Joseph said last month. “Those two guys spend a lot of time together and you can see the excitement in Emmanuel’s game every day. He is excited to be here and he’s practicing hard, so it’s fun to see him in good spirits.”

It’s shaping up as a resurgent season for Sanders, who questioned his love for the game amid a miserable, injury-ruined 2017 campaign. He’s flourishing as arguably the top wideout in Bill Musgrave’s offense, often shaking loose from defenders.

“We’re trying to help our guys get open all of the time,” Musgrave said last month. “It doesn’t happen consistently, but that’s the aim. And Emmanuel does his part too. Even when we don’t have the best designs, he overcomes the coaching and separates on his own.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s