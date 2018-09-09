By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (CBS4) – This isn’t the Denver Broncos offense of last year.

For proof, look no further than the scoring play from Case Keenum to Emmanuel Sanders in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Three things stand out: 1) The quarterback had all day to throw, 2) The quarterback stepped up into the pocket, and 3) The Broncos found the end zone.

The result: A 43-yard touchdown, punctuated by a Sanders front flip. Take a look below.

As of publication time, Sanders has collected six catches for 84 yards and the TD. Keenum has completed 12-of-19 passes for 181 yards, two TDs and an interception. The two continue to gel on the field after building tangible chemistry over the offseason and training camp.

“I’ve seen a true connection between Emmanuel and [QB] Case [Keenum], on and off the field,” head coach Vance Joseph said last month. “Those two guys spend a lot of time together and you can see the excitement in Emmanuel’s game every day. He is excited to be here and he’s practicing hard, so it’s fun to see him in good spirits.”

It’s shaping up as a resurgent season for Sanders, who questioned his love for the game amid a miserable, injury-ruined 2017 campaign. He’s flourishing as arguably the top wideout in Bill Musgrave’s offense, often shaking loose from defenders.

Keenum and Sanders aren’t just on the same page. They’re on the same letter of that page. Exquisite timing between the two. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 9, 2018

“We’re trying to help our guys get open all of the time,” Musgrave said last month. “It doesn’t happen consistently, but that’s the aim. And Emmanuel does his part too. Even when we don’t have the best designs, he overcomes the coaching and separates on his own.”