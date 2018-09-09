DENVER (AP) — Justin Turner hit a two-run homer as part of a four-hit day and the Los Angeles Dodgers climbed closer to the first-place Colorado Rockies in the NL West with a 9-6 win Sunday.

The Dodgers captured two of three from the Rockies in a pivotal series and moved within a half-game for the division lead. Colorado has never won the NL West crown.

Enrique Hernandez homered and Chris Taylor added a two-run double as the Dodgers pounded out 14 hits on an afternoon when the Rockies’ scoreboard temporarily malfunctioned.

Rich Hill (8-5) allowed four runs over five innings to pick up his first career win against the Rockies. He gave up a homer to Charlie Blackmon on his fifth pitch of the game, but settled into a groove.

Kenta Maeda gave up a single to start the ninth before turning it over to Scott Alexander. The lefty got the Rockies 1-2-3 for his third save.

Alexander was filling in for All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, who didn’t make the trip to the Mile High City after a team cardiologist recommended he not pitch at altitude after suffering an irregular heartbeat episode in Denver last month.

Turner went 4 for 5 with an intentional walk as he keeps wearing out Rockies pitching. He had a single in the first, double in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth that gave the Dodgers an 8-2 lead, and another double in the eighth. He’s hitting .385 at Coors Field this season.

Blackmon finished with two solo homers, including one in the eighth that made it 8-6, and Nolan Arenado broke out of a slump with a two-run shot in the sixth. It was Arenado’s first homer since Aug. 24.

Lefty Tyler Anderson (6-8) lasted only 2 2/3 innings in allowing four runs, three earned. He’s 0-5 with a 6.75 ERA since his last win on July 4.

A few Rockies miscues led to some early Dodgers runs: Catcher Chris Iannetta dropped the ball while trying to tag Manny Machado at home in the first and left fielder Matt Holliday fumbled a Turner liner for an error in the second.

Colorado also turned in several big plays, including a diving stop by Nolan Arenado and throw to first from his knee in the third.

JANSEN UPDATE

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he checked in with Jansen and he’s “doing well.” He will join the team in Cincinnati.

Told that Jansen posted a workout video on Instagram , Roberts smiled.

“I guess I don’t need to talk to a player, just go on social media these days,” Roberts cracked.

DEBUT

Rockies RHP DJ Johnson made his major league debut in the fifth. He struck out two, including Austin Barnes and had the ball tossed into the dugout.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (8-6, 3.37 ERA) gets the start to open a three-game series Monday in Cincinnati. The Reds will throw LHP Cody Reed (0-2, 4.81).

Rockies: A four-game series against Arizona — another team right on the Rockies’ heels. RHP German Marquez (11-9, 4.05) starts Monday for Colorado, while the Diamondbacks throw RHP Zack Godley (14-8, 4.51).

