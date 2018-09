DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos defense started the season with a bang as safety Darian Stewart and linebacker Bradley Chubb sacked Russell Wilson on Denver’s first defensive play on Sunday.

Now THIS is how you start the season, defense!#BeatTheSeahawks pic.twitter.com/84UH0Fw8im — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2018

Stewart got credit for the sack of Wilson, but Chubb was also in on the play.