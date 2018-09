DENVER (CBS4) – Royce Freeman just became the first rookie running back to start for the Broncos in a regular season opener since Terrell Davis did it back in 1995.

After a stellar college career for the Oregon Ducks, the Broncos picked Freeman in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Freeman led the Broncos with 5.6 yards per carry and three touchdowns during the preseason.

