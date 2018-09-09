DENVER (247 SPORTS) – In an homage to his Twitter handle (@astronaut), Denver Broncos rookie Bradley Chubb landed a “season-long collaboration” with Snickers that will see him rocking a custom astronaut jacket, according to sports marketing expert Jacquelyn Davis.

The jacket features “custom space-themed accomplishment patches” which will be updated throughout the season. Chubb is set to debut the attire before Sunday’s season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks. It currently features the Colorado flag, patches for Snickers (naturally) and the Chubb Foundation, and a retro Broncos logo.

Take a gander:

Chosen fifth overall in this year’s NFL draft, and signed to a four-year, $27.271 million contract, Chubb is starting for the Broncos at outside linebacker in Week 1. His development will aid bookend superstar Von Miller, who’s aiming for his usual 30 sacks this season.

“They know who he is. They’ve watched his college tape obviously,” head coach Vance Joseph said of Chubb. “They’ve watched him in preseason. He won’t be ignored, but I think Von is a proven pass rusher in this league so he’s going to get chips and he’s going to get the slides from the offensive line early. Hopefully opposite of him, we can win some one-on-ones—not only outside, but inside. We’re hoping ‘Wolfey’ (DE Derek Wolfe) wins some one-on-ones, we’re hoping [DE Adam] Gotsis wins some one-on-ones inside. That will make them play fair on third downs and allow Von to get more fair one-on-ones.”

A relentless pass-rusher equipped with equal parts power and explosion, the former North Carolina State star was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC choice last season. His 26 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles earned him the Hendricks Award for best defensive end and Bronko Nagurski Award for best defender.

Chubb joined a crowded group of edge defenders, featuring Miller, Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett. A college defensive end, he’s converted to outside linebacker in the Broncos’ 3-4 scheme, though Joseph revealed Chubb will see time at both spots this season.

“Schematically, he won’t change our defense,” Joseph said during Organized Team Activities.” He’s playing the SAM linebacker position, which is obviously opposite of the WILL, so he’s an outside linebacker. On sub downs, he’s playing defensive end. Last year, just talking numbers, we were in base probably 35 percent of the time and in sub the rest. He’s going to be an outside linebacker/defensive end on sub. So schematically, we won’t change what we’re doing because of one player.”

A bout of jitters are expected as Chubb plays in his first (real) professional football contest, though the team didn’t need to do much preparing for the occasion.

“You don’t have to remind him. He knows,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday. “The biggest thing for him is don’t make it more than what it is. Just go play football. Play it the way you’ve been playing it your whole life. It’s nothing special. A run is a run, a pass is a pass. I’m sure he’s going to be probably a little bit nervous at the start of the game, but I think he’ll be fine.”