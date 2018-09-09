  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police say they arrested a man they believe made inappropriate comments to three underage girls. Police say the misconduct happened at Park East Park on Sept. 2.

photos Police: Registered Sex Offender Found, Arrested Following Park Threats

(credit: Boulder Police)

Investigators say the girls, ages 12 and under, were approached by Warren Dennis who is a registered sex offender for an out-of-state misdemeanor sex offense.

He reportedly made comments about their bodies. The girls rode away on their bikes and told a parent.

Police say that parent then went to the park and confronted Dennis. Investigators say Dennis became aggressive and threatened sexual violence and also threatened to burn the neighborhood down.

Officers found Dennis on Saturday afternoon trying to get inside the East Boulder Recreation Center on Sioux Drive. They arrested him on two counts of harassment.

Dennis was taken to the Boulder County Jail.

