PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – It was an early morning in Parker for cyclists, walkers and runners.

Tour de Cure raises more than $1 million for the American Diabetes Association.

It was also an opportunity for a community festival at Salisbury Park featuring music, food and games.

CBS4’s Dave Aguilera emceed the event.

