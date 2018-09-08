  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMRamos Law Football Preview
    7:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Day Of Service, Denver Health, Local TV, Mile High United Way, Xcel Energy
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 4,000 volunteers came together to participate in 79 service projects across the state as part of Xcel Energy’s 8th annual Day of Service.

Among the volunteers was Audrey Woszcynski.

“It’s super fun, it feels good to help and I like it!”

day of service blankets rs raw 01 concatenated 094529 frame 29203 Coloradans Volunteer At Day Of Service: We Do Have Each Others Backs

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews Audrey Woszcynski. (credit: CBS)

Audrey is a girl scout with Troop #68224. She and fellow troop members spent Saturday morning making blankets for newborns in need and she was in good company.

“It is amazing to walk into the Mile High United Way and see what Colorado United looks like, it looks like this,” said Christine Benero, President/CEO, Mile High United Way. “When you see your entire crew out here and Jim Benemann making baby blankets, does it get any better than that?!”

day of service blankets rs raw 01 concatenated 094529 frame 0 Coloradans Volunteer At Day Of Service: We Do Have Each Others Backs

CBS4 team members making baby blankets. (credit: CBS)

“Just to see the way the communities all over the state are coming together for projects like this, helping great nonprofits it’s a good feeling,” said CBS4’s Jim Benemann.

day of service blankets rs raw 01 concatenated 094529 frame 7168 Coloradans Volunteer At Day Of Service: We Do Have Each Others Backs

(credit: CBS)

“We don’t know who will get these blankets, but just knowing that at some point, some little baby is going to lay in this blanket, it kind of makes you get a little tear in your eye,” said CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears.

The blankets are placed in Warm Welcome bags and given to newborns in need at Denver Health.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Xcel Energy’s Day Of Service

“It was full of a lot of stuff, and it was very nice,” said first-time mom Telaira.

She was grateful for the hats, outfits, diapers and blanket.

“I think it’s adorable, and he will be using it, and it’s the perfect size for a crib,” she said.

day of service castro raw 01 concatenated 105836 frame 2304 Coloradans Volunteer At Day Of Service: We Do Have Each Others Backs

(credit: CBS)

The blankets were just one of 79 service projects happening simultaneously across the state.

“Colorado is a unique place where we do come together and we do have each other’s backs in times of need,” said Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy Colorado.

day of service castro raw 01 concatenated 105836 frame 18888 Coloradans Volunteer At Day Of Service: We Do Have Each Others Backs

(credit: CBS)

Coloradans coming together, to serve together.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s