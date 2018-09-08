By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 4,000 volunteers came together to participate in 79 service projects across the state as part of Xcel Energy’s 8th annual Day of Service.

Among the volunteers was Audrey Woszcynski.

“It’s super fun, it feels good to help and I like it!”

Audrey is a girl scout with Troop #68224. She and fellow troop members spent Saturday morning making blankets for newborns in need and she was in good company.

“It is amazing to walk into the Mile High United Way and see what Colorado United looks like, it looks like this,” said Christine Benero, President/CEO, Mile High United Way. “When you see your entire crew out here and Jim Benemann making baby blankets, does it get any better than that?!”

“Just to see the way the communities all over the state are coming together for projects like this, helping great nonprofits it’s a good feeling,” said CBS4’s Jim Benemann.

“We don’t know who will get these blankets, but just knowing that at some point, some little baby is going to lay in this blanket, it kind of makes you get a little tear in your eye,” said CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears.

The blankets are placed in Warm Welcome bags and given to newborns in need at Denver Health.

“It was full of a lot of stuff, and it was very nice,” said first-time mom Telaira.

She was grateful for the hats, outfits, diapers and blanket.

“I think it’s adorable, and he will be using it, and it’s the perfect size for a crib,” she said.

The blankets were just one of 79 service projects happening simultaneously across the state.

“Colorado is a unique place where we do come together and we do have each other’s backs in times of need,” said Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy Colorado.

Coloradans coming together, to serve together.

