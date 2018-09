AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Stanley Arts Festival is happening this weekend at the Stanley Marketplace on the border of Aurora and Stapleton. The festival features artists from around Colorado and the country.

This family-friendly event focuses on activities for artists of all ages, including several activities for children to participate in.

The Stanley Arts Festival is completely free from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.