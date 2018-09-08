By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – When Shaddaiah Lovato went school supply shopping this year she picked up something a little different for each of her three daughters.

“It is a bullet proof Kevlar sleeve. I bought one for each of them,” she said.

It’s called a Safelee Sleave. It slips into a backpack or purse to give the person carrying it a little extra protection in the case of an emergency.

“I thought ‘Why not send them with the confidence of protection if they ever needed it?'” Lovato said.

It cost around $150, but Lovato says that cost is minimal for her if it means protecting her children.

“I run with pepper spray and tasers. Why not send them to school with protection?” she said.

Lovato has a police officer in her family, so her and her children are comfortable around guns, but the sleeve has given them piece of mind.

“I asked them. I said ‘Did it make you uncomfortable? Did it make you feel scared?’ And they said it gave them confidence. It made them feel like that backpack was magical” she said.

The idea seems to be catching on in her social circle. Lovato daughter showed the sleeve to one of her friends and immediately Lovato was fielding phone calls.

“Her friend’s parents were giving me a call asking me what exactly it was and once I explained it to them they were actually pretty amazed.”

It might be a reflection of the times we live in when parents like Lovato would need to consider buying their children something like this, but she’s willing to do it if it means protecting them.

“Anything to help any way we can.”

