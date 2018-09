DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a man accused of murder. They say they want to talk with Elijah Lucero.

Police say the shooting happened Friday night at around 8:15 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Bryant Street. A 20-year-old woman was killed.

Lucero was identified as the alleged shooter by witnesses. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You’re asked to call police with any more information.