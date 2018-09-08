  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMCollege Football Today
    1:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Crash, Interstate 25, Local TV, Mead, Weld County
(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving six vehicles forced emergency crews to shut down the left lane of Interstate 25 near the Mead exit on Saturday morning.

Colorado State Patrol officials tell CBS4 the crash happened at around 9:45 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for apparent injuries. The injuries are described as non life-threatening. Troopers say one of the vehicles involved was possibly a semi truck.

Other vehicles were described by investigators as a Nissan sedan, a Toyota SUV and a Chevorlet SUV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s