WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving six vehicles forced emergency crews to shut down the left lane of Interstate 25 near the Mead exit on Saturday morning.

Colorado State Patrol officials tell CBS4 the crash happened at around 9:45 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for apparent injuries. The injuries are described as non life-threatening. Troopers say one of the vehicles involved was possibly a semi truck.

Other vehicles were described by investigators as a Nissan sedan, a Toyota SUV and a Chevorlet SUV.