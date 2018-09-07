  • CBS4On Air

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends, family and the community gathered for a celebration of life in memory of 8-year-old Brycen Zerby. He died after falling from a float at the Labor Day parade in Windsor.

Friends, Family, Community Gathered For Celebration Of Life For Brycen Zerby

Brycen Zerby (credit: Zerby Family)

In his obituary, his family says Zerby was “the typical redhead … friendly, outgoing, and he never stopped talking.”

His parents released a video about Zerby and said the following:

Brycen would not want his departure of our world to represent so much pain. So in memory of his character please serve each other with unselfish hearts, be generous beyond reason, play as hard as you can, hold the door open at every opportunity, and seek Jesus with the faith of a child.

Funeral services were at the Generations Church in Greeley at 3 p.m. on Friday. Zerby will be buried in Canon City, where he used to live, on Saturday.

brycen zerby1 Friends, Family, Community Gathered For Celebration Of Life For Brycen Zerby

Brycen Zerby (credit: CBS)

A GoFundMe drive has raised more than $75,000 for the family.

