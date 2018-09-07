WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A 25-year-old Arvada man has been charged with Vehicular Homicide following a late-night collision that killed a 15-year-old pedestrian.

Elliot Hayden Bond was charged Friday in Jefferson County court. In addition to the Vehicular Homicide, he faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a deadly accident and one count of Driving Under the Influence.

Bond’s vehicle hit Andrew Potter at the intersection of Church Ranch Boulevard and Wadsworth Parkway just after 11 p.m. August 31.

Witnesses told Westminster Police Department officers that Bond continued driving southbound on Wadsworth after hitting Potter. Bond’s car was located by police as he turned onto Independence Drive.

Westminster PD investigators also determined Potter was crossing against the light when he was struck. He died at the scene.

Bond, currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond, has a preliminary hearing set for October 9.