  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMStand Up to Cancer
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drinking And Driving, DUI, Westminster, Westminster Police Department
Elliot Hayden Bond (credit: Jefferson County District Attorney's Office)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A 25-year-old Arvada man has been charged with Vehicular Homicide following a late-night collision that killed a 15-year-old pedestrian.

Elliot Hayden Bond was charged Friday in Jefferson County court. In addition to the Vehicular Homicide, he faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a deadly accident and one count of Driving Under the Influence.

teenage dead ped elliot hayden bond from jeffco da Alleged Drunk Driver Charged With Killing Teenage Pedestrian

Elliot Hayden Bond (credit: Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office)

Bond’s vehicle hit Andrew Potter at the intersection of Church Ranch Boulevard and Wadsworth Parkway just after 11 p.m. August 31.

Witnesses told Westminster Police Department officers that Bond continued driving southbound on Wadsworth after hitting Potter. Bond’s car was located by police as he turned onto Independence Drive.

Westminster PD investigators also determined Potter was crossing against the light when he was struck. He died at the scene.

Bond, currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond, has a preliminary hearing set for October 9.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s