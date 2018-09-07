VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Video contains explicit language (and might make you gag.)

Police in Florida ended up rescuing a suspect after he ran from them and got stuck in a canal filled with toxic algae.

It happened in Cape Coral, Florida, on Saturday.

Abraham Duarte jumped into the canal after running from a traffic stop, according to a statement released by the Cape Coral Police Department.

When officers caught up with him, Duarte was yelling for help.

“I’m going to die!” he can be heard yelling in the video captured by an officer’s body worn camera.

“Bring a raft. Or bring a throw-line,” and officer can be heard saying, as he encourages Duarte to swim to the dock.

Duarte curses repeatedly and sounds like he’s gagging and retching as he slowly makes his way toward land.

“He’s touching bottom,” an officer says. “C’mon. You’re going to make me very angry if I have to come in and get you,” an officer can be heard saying.

“This is so gross,” someone can be heard saying.

Two officers, wearing latex gloves, help him out of the mucky water.

The officers handcuffed Duarte and then proceeded to hose him off.

“I think I need to go to the hospital,” the suspect can be heard saying after police rinse his mouth out.

Cyanobacteria in the blue-green algae can make people vomit if ingested and can cause skin irritation, Naples Daily News reported.

When Duarte asks why police tried to stop him, an officer says he was going 54 mph in a 35 mph zone.

“Why’d you run?” an officer asks.

“I’m on probation, I was scared,” Duarte answers.

Doctors evaluated and cleared Duarte and he was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they found seven vials of THC oil in his car, according to the official statement.

Police posted the video on Facebook after getting “a lot of requests.”