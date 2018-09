DENVER (CBS4) – The North Face store in the Cherry Creek area is moving to a new location, but it’s just across the street.

The store is moving from its location at 100 Detroit Street in Cherry Creek North to the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, according to Business Den.

The store will move into the spot previously occupied by the jewelry company Tiffany and Co.

VF Corporation, which owns The North Face, announced last month that it is moving its corporate headquarters to Denver in 2019.