SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bones found after a Kentucky man’s dog brought a human skull onto his driveway. It’s a Colorado man, reported missing in 2016.

News outlets report Shelby County Sheriff’s detective Mark Moore announced Thursday that that remains were identified as 29-year-old Timothy J. Stites of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A man had called the sheriff in February 2017 to report that his dog found a human skull. Deputies then searched the woods nearby and found more bones.

Moore said Stites had traveled for work and was in Louisville the last time he spoke to family.
Authorities are now trying to determine how Stites died.

