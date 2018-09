BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder want to find a man they think made inappropriate comments to three girls. The girls were ages 9, 10 and 12.

When parents confronted the suspect in the park last Sunday at Park East Park, he threatened sexual violence and said he’d burn down the neighborhood.

Boulder officers want to talk to the man. If anyone knows where he is, they are asked to call Detective Kara Wills at 303-441-3482 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.