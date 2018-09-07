  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After several days of cool and at times cloudy, wet weather, we’ll see a shift this weekend in the weather pattern.

But before that happens we have to deal with some locally dense fog this morning on the east side of I-25 between Greeley and southeast Aurora.

The thickest fog has been reported at DIA where flights are delayed.

alerts fog nutu Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Big Warming Trend Ahead

Starting tomorrow a much warmer and drier air mass will overtake the state and that means a return to feeling like summer.

In fact temperatures will be hot for this time of year with upper 80s and lower 90s possible in Denver and on the eastern plains by early next week.

We will see a few chances for stray showers and thunderstorms each day.

We will see a few chances for stray showers and thunderstorms each day.

fall colors Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Big Warming Trend Ahead

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Big Warming Trend Ahead

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

