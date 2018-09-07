By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After several days of cool and at times cloudy, wet weather, we’ll see a shift this weekend in the weather pattern.

But before that happens we have to deal with some locally dense fog this morning on the east side of I-25 between Greeley and southeast Aurora.

The thickest fog has been reported at DIA where flights are delayed.

Starting tomorrow a much warmer and drier air mass will overtake the state and that means a return to feeling like summer.

In fact temperatures will be hot for this time of year with upper 80s and lower 90s possible in Denver and on the eastern plains by early next week.

We will see a few chances for stray showers and thunderstorms each day.

