Filed Under:Denver International Airport, DIA, Kearney Regional Airport
(credit: FlyKearney.com)

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The Kearney Regional Airport renovation and runway work has been completed and flights to and from Denver have been resumed.

The yearlong wait for air service ended Wednesday afternoon as a United Express jet arrived.

A $12 million runway project to accommodate jets and terminal and security work had to be finished before passengers could once again fly in and out of Kearney.

kearney regional airport copy Work Done, Kearney Airport Resumes Flights To Denver

(credit: FlyKearney.com)

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved local officials’ selection of SkyWest as the airport’s Essential Air Service contractor under federal subsidies.

SkyWest is operating as United Express and replaces PenAir, the Alaska-based airline that dropped the Kearney-to-Denver route citing difficulties maintaining an adequate number of pilots.

