DENVER (CBS4) — A man accused of shooting at a police command vehicle during last May’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Kairo Alejandres-Vizcaino, 22, was originally charged with six counts of attempted murder.

Alejandres-Vizcaino was arrested after alleging firing a gun at command post vehicle stationed in a parking lot at S. Federal Boulevard and W. Arkansas Avenue at 9:30 p.m. May 5.

The vehicle was staffed with officers and Denver Police Department employees.

Nearby officers saw Alejandres-Vizcaino’s white Subaru driving from the area after hearing the gunfire. They began to pursue, but Alejandres-Vizcaino drove through a stop sign and collided with another DPD cruiser.

Alejandres-Vizcaino was taken into custody and a semi-automatic handgun was found on the passenger-side floorboard of his car.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Murder-Extreme Indifference, a Class 2 felony with a stipulated 25-year prison sentence.

Alejandres-Vizcaino is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 26.

According to online court documents, Alejandres-Vizcaino’s previous Denver and Westminster cases involving felony ID theft and burglary have been re-opened for consideration of probation violations.