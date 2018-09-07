  • CBS4On Air

(Lookout Mountain Camera View)

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Morning fog is causing delays at Denver International Airport.

The National Weather Service says the fog will last through mid morning and visibility could be less than a quarter mile at times.

NWS says the fog is settling over the northern Denver suburbs north to Longmont, Platteville and Hudson.

Inbound flights to DIA are being held at their departure city until the fog improves.

Meteorologist Chris Spears says visibility will start to improve after nine this morning.

DIA is advising passengers to check with their airline to confirm flight status.

