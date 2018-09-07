By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport and the Transportation Security Administration launched their new state of the art automated screening lanes on Friday.

Kathy Tatman is one of the first travelers to stroll through the new security checkpoint, her review is positive.

“I press a button and say that was easy… It was,” she laughed

The new checkpoint is noticeably different to passengers.

TSA Federal Security Director Larry Nau says the new bins are 25 percent bigger and can hold a carry-on bag. The line to load those bins is no longer single file.

“Currently we have people that line up behind each other and they have to wait for the person in front,” he said.

Nau says not only will it allow agents to process three people at once and those with more travel experience can move around someone who may need more time.

Passenger Bill Barnes says the changes work for him.

“I put all of my stuff in a bin and then I walked through the gate,” he said.

The automated screening lanes will also be missing some of the commonly seen screening agents.

“The officers are not here. They are in a remote location screening the images as they come through,” Nau said.

If a bin is flagged, the new system automatically moves the bin to a different lane and those behind it will move forward.

While airport officials understand it will take some getting used to, travelers seem to be on board with any improvement that will speed things up.

“Once you get over the confusion I think it’s going to go much faster,“ Barnes said.

According to a press release from DIA, the two ASL lanes will be in use at the north security checkpoint until security screening is relocated in Fall 2020. When completed, the security screening checkpoints on Level 6 will feature ASL technology and other improvements to enhance security and streamline the screening process.

The new security lanes are part of the Great Hall renovation project, which will enhance security, provide a more flexible and open airline check-in space and add new dining and shopping options. It will also increase capacity of the terminal, update the aging facility and improve the overall passenger experience. The Great Hall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2021.

