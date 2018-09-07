By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– What to do in Denver this weekend? There are many activities to choose from!

It’s an urban art show like no other. Head to Denver’s RiNo Art District for Crush Walls.

The yearly event brings local and international artists to the streets, alleys, and hidden nooks and crannies of the city. Artists focus on creative expression and interactive shows. Bare walls come to life Friday through Sunday. It’s a free for all to attend.

LINK: Crush Walls

Saturday, join Denver Art Museum for the 29th Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration. Watch dance competitions, enjoy performances, and participate in hands-on activities. Powwow activities and museum admission are free. It’s an all ages event.

LINK: Denver Art Museum Powwow

With summer-like temperatures this weekend, why not treat your dog to a day of leisure! Saturday, the Westridge Rec Center in Highlands Ranch is opening its pool to four-legged friends. Sorry humans, this day is for the dogs only! Tickets are $7 dollars per pooch.

LINK: Doggie Splash

The 14th Annual Festival Italiano returns to Belmar. Head to Lakewood and check out the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy at this crowd favorite. Saturday and Sunday sample authentic food and wine, enjoy live performances, and stomp your way into Italian culture at a grape stomp. Admission is free for the all ages event.

LINK: Belmar Colorado Festival Italiano

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.