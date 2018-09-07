Celebration Of Life Takes Place For Boy Who Died In Parade Accident

Filed Under:Brycen Zerby, Generations Church, Greeley, Local TV, Weld County, Windsor

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A celebration of life is being held in Greeley Friday in memory of 8-year-old Brycen Zerby. He died after falling from a float at the Labor Day parade in Windsor.

In his obituary, his family says Brycen was “the typical redhead … friendly, outgoing, and he never stopped talking.”

His parents released a video about Brycen and said the following:

Brycen would not want his departure of our world to represent so much pain. So in memory of his character please serve each other with unselfish hearts, be generous beyond reason, play as hard as you can, hold the door open at every opportunity, and seek Jesus with the faith of a child.

Funeral services will be at the Generations Church at 3 p.m. on Friday.

A GoFundMe drive has raised more than $75,000 for the family.

