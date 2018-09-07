Filed Under:Adams County, Brighton, Brighton Police, Local TV, Surveillance Cameras

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance cameras aren’t just a great tool for homeowners, they are also helpful for police. That’s why the Brighton police department is asking people to register their cameras.

The agency says knowing where cameras are will help investigators solve crimes faster.

They say many times the best video evidence isn’t of the crime itself but of the streets leading to and from the scene.

Registering your camera is entirely optional, and the information will be kept confidential. Get more information about the program at brightonco.gov.

Longmont police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s office already have similar programs in place.

